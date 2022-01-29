Sponsored walk in memory of Caoimhe to raise awareness of domestic abuse

THE family of tragic Caoimhe Morgan have organised a sponsored walk in her memory with the hope of raising awareness of domestic violence.

The body of the 30-year-old mother-of-four was found in a house in Harcourt Drive in the Oldpark area of North Belfast on December 18.

Taylor McIlvenna (30) of Greyabbey Road was remanded in custody last month after being charged with her murder.

The sponsored walk will take place on Cave Hill on Saturday, February 5 at noon with all proceeds raised for Women’s Aid.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Caoimhe’s brother, Philip, who helped organise the event, said he hopes to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

“It is about Caoimhe of course but the wider issue is domestic violence and what is happening out there,” he explained.

“It is a taboo topic and not enough is spoken about it.

“Domestic violence is happening in the homes in our community and we don’t know about it.

“Domestic abuse is not always violence. It can start in the form of mental abuse, cutting a support system off like friends and families before that.

“People might find themselves in the same situation as Caoimhe was and maybe think things would get better.

“As a family if we can help out other women who are trying to free themselves from bad situations and raise a few quid, it is still something and we feel we would be helping.

“I want to thank the local community for their support. It has been unbelievable. The support for the GoFundMe page for Caoimhe’s kids and supporting raffles, which I do on Facebook, has been incredible.

“Without people’s support, I wouldn’t be able to do it."

Speaking about the walk, Philip added: "Everybody is welcome on the day. Bring your children and dogs.

“We are asking if people could wear an item of purple. I am getting t-shirts made as well.

“We are also going to be selling purple violets on the day with all proceeds going to Women’s Aid.”

Kelly Andrews, CEO of Women’s Aid, said the murder of Caoimhe was a “heinous” crime and added they were grateful to Philip for organising the event.

One of the 12 women, Caoimhe Morgan, a mother of four young children from North Belfast, was murdered in her own home just before Christmas. As @moneillsf states above, Caoimhe died comforted by her children.



No woman or child deserves to suffer like this. — Women's Aid Belfast & Lisburn (@WomensaidBelLis) January 19, 2022

"As a society we were shocked and horrified to hear of the brutal murder of Ashling Murphy, who was murdered in public while out for a run,” she said.

“We must be equally appalled and shocked by the number of women who are murdered in their own home.

“The murder of Caoimhe Morgan is a heinous crime, an example of the fatal consequence of violence against women.

“We must do more to protect women and to do this we need to change how society views women and address toxic masculinity.

“We need men to join the conversation and call out domestic abuse and violent behaviour.

“We need to stop victim blaming women for the result of male violence against them. Women’s Aid welcome the Department of Justice and the Departments of Health's current consultation ‘An Equally Safe Strategy: a strategy to tackle violence against women and girls’.

“I encourage individuals and organisations to respond to this as it will shape what government departments do to address violence against women and girls. However, with any strategy it will only be successful if appropriate funding is provided to implement it and make sure it delivers real lasting change.

“I would like to thank Philip Morgan for nominating Women’s Aid as the charity for his fundraising campaign, including the sponsored walk on the 5th of February, and thank him for his efforts in raising the profile of domestic violence and abuse.

“A number of Women's Aid staff will be joining Philip and the community on the walk to stand in solidarity with them against violence against women and girls and remember Caoimhe."