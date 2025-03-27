Sporting Pride launches new three-year strategy

Sporting Pride, Ireland’s leading non-profit organisation dedicated to LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sport, has launched its Strategy Statement for 2025–2027.

The comprehensive plan aims to break down barriers, foster inclusivity, and encourage greater participation in sports and physical activity within the LGBTQIA+ community.

The strategy comes at a critical time, as research shows that over 75 per cent of people in Ireland have witnessed homophobia in sport, while nearly 20 per cent of LGBTQIA+ individuals avoid sports altogether due to fear of discrimination.

Recognising the need for change, Sporting Pride has set out a clear roadmap to create a future where every individual feels safe, welcomed, and empowered to take part in sport at all levels.

Aidan Walsh, Co-Chair of Sporting Pride, described the strategy as a crucial step in ensuring that sport is a space for everyone.

“This isn’t just a strategy—it’s a call to action,”

“Our 40-plus LGBTQIA+ sports clubs have provided vital safe spaces, but more needs to be done. By strengthening partnerships with Sport Ireland, National Governing Bodies, and Local Sports Partnerships, we can break down barriers and ensure that LGBTQIA+ people feel fully included in sport, from grassroots participation to leadership roles.”

Despite the physical, mental, and social benefits of sport, LGBTQIA+ individuals continue to face significant challenges, including low participation rates, a lack of visible role models, and homophobia from both fans and teammates.

Sporting Pride’s vision is to make Ireland the most inclusive sporting community in the world, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their identity, has equal opportunities to engage in sport.

Since its establishment in 2018, Sporting Pride has played a transformative role in Irish sport.

The number of LGBTQIA+ sports clubs in Ireland has grown from 15 to more than 40, while the organisation has built partnerships with over 30 National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships.

Aidan Walsh and Alicia McConnell with Irish Finance Minister, Jack Chambers

In 2024 alone, Sporting Pride hosted over 35 events, engaging more than 2,000 participants annually since 2022. It has also secured funding from major grants, including the Dormant Accounts Fund and the Tesco Community Fund, and has represented Ireland at international sporting events such as the EuroGames in Bern and Vienna.

Dwyne Hill, CEO of Pitch & Putt Ireland, highlighted the impact of Sporting Pride’s work, saying that collaboration with the organisation had strengthened the sport’s commitment to inclusivity and increased diversity within its membership.

Flavio Santos of Bravo Volleyball echoed this sentiment, noting that Sporting Pride had helped the club expand, forge stronger ties with Volleyball Ireland, and represent Ireland internationally.

A participant in Sporting Pride’s Learn to Swim Programme described the experience as transformative, saying that for the first time in their life, they felt safe and welcomed in a sporting environment.

Sporting Pride’s strategy focuses on leadership in LGBTQIA+ sporting events, strengthening relationships and advocacy, and governance and sustainability.

Progress will be measured through increased sports club membership, stronger partnerships, enhanced funding for inclusion initiatives, and positive feedback from participants.

The strategy aligns with key Irish government policies, including the National Sports Policy 2018–2027, Sport Ireland’s Diversity and Inclusion Policy, the LGBTI+ Youth Strategy, and the Healthy Ireland Framework, reinforcing the national commitment to equality in sport.

As the organisation embarks on its next phase, Walsh emphasised that the strategy is not just a plan but a promise to Ireland’s LGBTQIA+ community.

“We believe in the power of sport to unite, inspire, and transform lives. Together, we can build a sporting culture where every LGBTQIA+ person feels seen, heard, and valued.”

