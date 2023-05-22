Leading sports broadcaster's novel gesture benefits Lighthouse

A RENOWNED sports broadcaster who's launched his debut novel says he will donate a percentage of the proceeds to a Belfast suicide and self-harm prevention charity.

Mark Robson spent over 40 years as a journalist and broadcaster. His debut crime novel – ‘The Genius Killer’– is described as "a dark matrix of tension that will grip your soul and promises to be a page turner".

On his decision to donate a percentage of the proceeds, Mark said he has “always been drawn to charities who support people with mental health issues, suicide prevention and those who have been bereaved suicide.”

He continued: “I first came across Lighthouse while commentating for Sky Sports at a Crusaders match. I was approached by a committee member and asked if I'd be interested in playing in a charity match at Seaview. When the work of Lighthouse was explained to me, I had no hesitation in taking part in the match.

“The following day, I took part in a 20-mile mountain race called the Seven Sevens in the Mournes which is a tough race and I decided to raise some more funds for the charity during the race.”

Thanks to @rugbyjaffa Mark Robson for coming into the office today for a book signing of 'The Genius Killer'. We're delighted to get a little insight into how the book was developed from inception to print. Everyone at the charity wishes you well with the book! #charity pic.twitter.com/kmmohcHIoQ — Lighthouse (@Lighthouse_Ire) May 11, 2023

Mark said his decision to donate funds to the Lighthouse charity was a “natural option.”

“I'm also raising money for Finding Hope Counselling which also deals with issues surrounding mental health. Hopefully my novel will reach number one on the New York Times best seller list and both charities will reap substantial rewards.”

Lighthouse is an organisation committed to the prevention of suicide, the promotion of positive mental health well-being and the provision of support services to families who have been bereaved by suicide. The charity provides a beacon of hope to individuals, families and communities as well as providing preventative support services which aim to save lives, offer advice and support to those affected by suicide.

Fundraising Lead for the charity, Claire Hogarth, said: “We are delighted that Mark is continuing to support the charity and would encourage everyone to buy a copy of the book which is available online.