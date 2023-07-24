West Belfast play park forced to close after renewed vandalism

A SPRINGFIELD Road play park has been forced to close its gate due to renewed vandalism by local youths.

The popular Springfield Avenue Play Park has been the target of anti-social behaviour in recent months, repeatedly having to close to have the damage repaired.

Now a Sinn Féin councillor is appealing for attacks on the play park to cease immediately.

“It's absolutely disgraceful to see this mindless vandalism, which has happened on a number of occasions over the last while forcing the park to close again,” Councillor Claire Canavan said.

“The play park is a vital community resource enjoyed by children and families who again are suffering due to the actions of a few.

“Local residents campaigned for over two decades to have such a facility opened in the area. The fact it is now closed is depriving the vast majority of our young people and children from enjoying it."

The Sinn Féin councillor said she has contacted Belfast City Council who confirmed work will be carried out to repair the damage.

“I appeal for attacks on the park to stop immediately," she said.

“I also urge anyone who sees people vandalising the park or other facilities to contact the police, elected representatives and local community organisations.”