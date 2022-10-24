Public asked to name new Springfield Park bridge

NAME COMPETITION: The bridge in Springfield Park

THE public are being invited to submit ideas to name a pedestrian and cycle bridge within a new West Belfast park.

Springfield Park (also known as Springfield Dam) opened to the public in December 2020 following a £1.2 million redevelopment. This work was part of the Forth Meadow Community Greenway project.

Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan is encouraging the public to get involved.

"A cross-community process has commenced around the naming of the new bridge across Springfield Dam.

"Local residents who live near the dam and park users are being asked to submit suggested names.

"A panel will then review and agree a shortlist of three or four names. The shortlist of names will then go out for public vote."

If you live in the area or use the park, feel email your name suggestions to peace@belfastcity.gov.uk by November 21.