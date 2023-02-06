Springfield resident 'jumped and assaulted' on his way to work

ANGER: A Springfield Road resident was on his way to work when he was attacked on Friday morning

AN attack on a man who was on his way to work has been widely condemned.

The man who is from the Springfield Road area was on his way to work on Friday morning when he was jumped by three local youths. It has been reported that the man suffered blows to the head.

Clonard Residents' Association said they received a call from the local resident who was “jumped and assaulted” by three local youths who are “well known for their criminal activities".

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan condemned the attack and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Cllr Claire Canavan said: “I just want to condemn the attack that took place in the Springfield Road area. It is disgraceful to think that the perpetrators feel that they can attack someone who was on their way to work in broad daylight.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI in any way that they can.

“Attacks like this are very rare in our area. People who carry out these kinds of attacks are not welcome in our community.”