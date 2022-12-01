Springhill Massacre pre-inquest: 63 potential military witnesses identified, court hears

COURT: The families of those killed in the Springhill/Westrock Massacre were back in court on Wednesday for their second pre-inquest review hearing

THE families of those killed in the Springhill/Westrock Massacre returned to court on Wednesday for the second pre-inquest review hearing ahead of their inquest commencing on 20 February.



The inquests into the deaths of Margaret Gargan (13), John Dougal (16), David McCafferty (15), father-of-six Patrick Butler (38), and local parish priest Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42) were directed by the then Attorney General John Larkin back in 2014. However, the case has been beset by delays ever since.



The court heard that as well as civilian witnesses, a total of 63 potential military witnesses were initially identified. Nineteen of those are deceased and 11 were eliminated. Twenty-four of the remaining 33 had engaged with proceedings while nine had failed to engage.

It remains to be seen if the military witnesses will apply for anonymity ahead of the inquest.

SUPPORT: The families were joined by Gerry Adams, Paul Maskey MP and Aisling Reilly MLA

His Honour Judge Rafferty KC informed the court that while it is agreed that there was at least one British Army regiment in the area at the time, there could have been up to three other units present.

Addressing the pre-inquest review hearing, the coroner reassured relatives that while he will eventually have to decide on the scope of the inquest, he “wouldn’t dream” of asking their representatives to do that at this stage and that it will be formally kept on the agenda to be kept under review.



The court were informed at the inquest will take place for three weeks from 20 February in Court 12 at Laganside Courthouse.



A third pre-inquest review hearing has been scheduled for 9:30am on Friday 27 January.