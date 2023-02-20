Springhill/Westrock inquest begins: 'All we want is the truth'

THE first day of the long-awaited Springhill/Westrock inquest commenced on Monday at Belfast Laganside Courthouse.

The families of those killed at the hands of the British Army stood shoulder to shoulder as the inquest began, almost 51 years after the massacre took place.

The inquests into the five deaths of 16-year-old John Dougal, 37-year-old Patrick Butler, Fr Noel Fitzpatrick, 42, David McCafferty, 15, and 13-year-old Margaret Gargan will take place for the next three weeks. Two others were also injured during the massacre. This is the second inquest into the deaths of the families’ loved ones.

The families of the Springhill/Westrock massacre were supported by the families of Bloody Sunday, the Ballymurphy massacre as well as members of the community and politicians on Monday morning.

Families hold photographs of those who died

The presiding Coroner, your honourable Justice Scofield, opened the first day of the inquest into the examination of the deaths. Monday also heard the families reading pen portraits of their loved ones to the court.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, James Dougal, brother of John Dougal who was 16-years-old when he was killed, said: “It has been a long time. I’m here with my sisters and brother. Our parents are both dead.

"People are very apprehensive about it, what’s going to happen and what is going to be said.

Speaking with the other families who are fighting for their right to truth, he added: "We are with them all the way.”

Solicitor Padraig O' Muirigh and barrister Michael Mansfield

Natasha Butler, granddaughter of Patrick Butler, said: “It has been a very emotional journey, almost 51 years it has taken us to get to this point.

“The only thing that we want is our loved one’s names cleared, they have had their name blackened and we have had to deal with the lies that the British Government have told ever since. That’s all we have ever wanted was the inquest just to find out exactly what happened to our loved ones."

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll expressed his support for the families as the inquest into their loved ones’ killings began.

“The Springhill Westrock Massacre Families have been denied justice for over 50 years, but they have refused to abandon their quest for truth,” he said.

“Today is an important step in their ongoing legal fight for truth and accountability. They will finally have a proper inquest after all these years.