St Agnes' GAC launch ambitious plans to transform disused South Link pitches into community hub

VISION: Frankie Caldwell (St Agnes' Chairman), Conor McLean (Juvenile Coach at St Agnes') and Ciarán Mulgrew, (committee member St Agnes GAC) at the disused pitches this week

ANDERSONSTOWN GAA club St Agnes' have launched an ambitious project aimed at redeveloping the disused pitches at South Link Playing Fields and transforming them into a sporting and community hub.

The club, which celebrates its 75th anniversary next year, has been at the heart of the community in Andersonstown throughout that time offering Gaelic games to boys and girls of all ages right through to adult level.

To mark next year's milestone, the club have embarked on a project to transform the pitches at South Link Playing Fields, situated close to their clubhouse, which have been largely disused and neglected over the years, despite being under the ownership of Belfast City Council.

The project aims to create a top-tier pitch, modern club rooms, and a vibrant community hub that will not only enhance the sporting experience of Gaels in the local area but also promote and preserve Irish culture and heritage.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Ciarán Mulgrew, a Committee member at St Agnes' said: "Our clubrooms opened in 1999 and were built with members' own money. They are tired now," he explained.

"South Link Playing Fields has to be the largest space in Andersonstown but it is simply not used and has been neglected and underdeveloped.

South Link Playing Fields

"It is completely derelict. There is a small play park at the top of it and that is it.

"We have drawn up plans to develop a juvenile pitch and redevelop the clubrooms. It will only be a pitch for our juveniles due to space and other issues.

"The plans include transforming South Link Playing Fields for community use, with things like a parkrun, dog walking area and allotments. It will be a community hub.

"We have already held a community consultation for residents to see our plans and they are right behind us."

Frankie Caldwell, St Agnes' Chairman, added: "We feel this is a project crying out for funding and investment. We need some sort of buy-in from Belfast City Council.

How St Agnes' GAC envisage the new facilities

"As a small GAA club, we do not have the funding to do the project ourselves. We have started a fundraising campaign which is going well. We are determined to get this project moving forward. The local community deserves better than what they have now.

"South Link Playing Fields has lain idle for too long. It is simply not good enough. It has the potential to become a vibrant hub for GAA sporting activities, community gatherings, and youth development.

"Our goal is to transform these disused pitches into state-of-the-art facilities that will benefit not only our club but also the entire Andersonstown community. This development is not just about creating new facilities. It’s about building a legacy for future generations.

A new clubhouse will replace the current one

"It will provide a space where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together to enjoy sports, learn, and connect, making St Agnes' GAC and Andersonstown a place we can all be proud of."

As part of the Andersonstown club's fundraising efforts, the club will be organising a series of events throughout 2025 in a bid to initiate the start of the development in 2026.

The first fundraising drive is a prize draw for a trip for two to New York for five nights to celebrate St Patrick's Day, which has so far raised over £6,250. You can enter here.