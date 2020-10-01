St Anne’s class self-isolating after Covid case

ST Anne’s Primary School in Finaghy is the latest school to have its teaching disrupted by Covid-19.

The parents of children from one class at the school have been told that their child must self-isolate after a case of coronavirus.

On Wednesday evening parents received an email from school principal Michael Keenan informing them that a positive test for Covid-19 has been “confirmed within your child’s class”.

“Unfortunately, the Public Health Agency (PHA)’s Helpline closes at 4pm. The Education Authority have advised that the class should remain at home tomorrow (Thursday), until further advice can be sought from the PHA.”

On Thursday afternoon the parents received a further email from the school on behalf of the PHA.

“The Public Health Agency has been notified of a confirmed case of Covid-19 associated with Saint Anne’s Primary School,” it read. “The Public Health Agency has worked with the school principal to undertake a risk assessment and has identified your child as a close contact.”

It added: “In line with national guidance, your child should stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days from the last contact with the case, which is up to and including 12.10.2020. Your child must not go to school or any public areas during this time: your child must remain at home.”

The email went on to advise: “Provided your child and everyone else in their household have no Covid-19 symptoms, the remainder of the household can carry on with their normal activities. If your child is well at the end of the period of self-isolation, then they can return to usual activities.”

Principal Michael Keenan confirmed that a P7 class was isolating at home.

“This is due to one confirmed Covid case in the school and in accordance with PHA advice," he said.

“The safety of our pupils, staff and the wider school community is paramount to the school and as such we have taken all necessary precautions to protect their welfare.

"The children will isolate for the remainder of this week and the next before returning to school on 13th October.

“In the meantime the pupils will be continuing with their work via remote learning.”