St Bernard’s playgroup celebrates National Lottery Grant

VISIT: Antrim and Newtownabbey Deputy Mayor Noreen McClelland with children from St Bernard's playgroup in Glengormley

SAINT Bernard’s playgroup in Glengormley is celebrating after receiving £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding will be used to upgrade their outdoor classroom, enabling the school to use the room all year round regardless of the weather.

It will replace the old soft surface which had shrunk due to exposure from the weather.

The new facility will benefit the children’s mental health and wellbeing after a tough year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will also ensure that the children can access a wider curriculum covering World Around Us, Mathematical Development, Language, Physical, Personal, Social, Emotional and Arts.

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and Glengormley SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland visited the playgroup last Friday to learn more about how the money will be used.

Speaking after the visit councillor McClelland said: “It was such a pleasure to visit the group, the children were so excited, and they each made me a beautiful card. I enjoyed their singing and the happy chat.

“The group has just been awarded a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to upgrade their outdoor classroom, enabling them to use this room all year round regardless of the weather.

“The leaders tell me the children get so much enjoyment from this space and this upgrade will make such a difference.”