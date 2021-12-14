St Bernard's PS pupils take part in festive Daily Mile Santa Run

PUPILS from St Bernard's Primary School in Glengormley have taken part in a Daily Mile Santa Run for Christmas.

The initiative is a social physical activity with children running or jogging at their own pace in the fresh air with friends for around 15 minutes every day.

Last Friday, the Daily Mile initiative marked the festive period with a 'Santa Run', encouraging all pupils to complete their 15 minutes with the theme of Christmas in mind.

Martin Morgan, from St Bernard's Primary School said: "This year at St Bernard’s, we have promoted the Daily Mile and all the positive benefits it brings.

"Each class walked or ran a mile around the school playground while looking very festive.

"Well done to all of our staff and pupils for taking part in the Santa Run.

"There was a lot of excitement around St Bernard’s with everyone looking very festive."