St Bride's Primary School granted planning approval for extension

PLANNING approval has been granted for an extension at St Bride's Primary School in South Belfast.

At Belfast City’s Council Planning Committee on Tuesday evening, approval was granted for a new single storey extension and an additional eight class school building at the school in Derryvolgie Avenue.

The buildings would replace three temporary classrooms currently on site and provide eight classrooms and additional support rooms for the school.

The proposal involves an extension of the existing Derryvolgie campus and a new build classroom situated on a tarmac area within the Windsor Avenue campus. The proposal is situated within the existing school campus and makes good use of the existing land ensuring the proposed community infrastructure is within an appropriate and accessible location.

As part of the planning application, permission was further granted for an off-road drop-off/collection lay-by on the school’s Windsor Avenue campus including a new access onto Windsor Avenue.

St Bride’s Primary School has been serving the local community since 1902. It offers two nursery classes and four classes in years one-seven.

The present school was developed in 1974 and, while expansion has taken place since then, more space is needed to meet the current standards of classroom size and associated facilities.