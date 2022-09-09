Major modernisation plans for St Bride’s Primary School

A SOUTH Belfast Primary School has revealed plans for a major modernisation project.

St Bride’s Primary School has been serving the local community since 1902. It offers two nursery classes and four classes in years 1-7. The school is currently based across two sites on Derryvolgie Avenue and Windsor Avenue.

The present school was developed in 1974 and, while expansion has taken place since then, more space is needed to meet the current standards of classroom size and associated facilities. The new development is intended to bring the school up to the highest modern standards, so it can provide children with the best possible start.

Under the new proposals, the existing school on Derryvolgie Avenue would be partly demolished, two classrooms refurbished and the school building extended.

In addition, a new, single-storey building would be constructed on Windsor Avenue, to provide a modern eight classroom block with ancillary support accommodation.

The proposed new buildings have been designed to respect the architectural style of the existing school and the wider character within Malone Conservation Area.

As part of the development, it is also proposed to move the current drop-off area from Derryvolgie to Windsor Avenue and create a new, dedicated, off street area for parents to drop their children off. This new solution will reduce the impact school has on traffic in the area and offer substantial improvements in terms of pupil safety.

A pre-application community consultation is currently underway to hear people's views on the proposed development, prior to submitting a planning application to Belfast City Council.