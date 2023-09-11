Drivers asked to look out for pupils near school

A WEST Belfast Primary School principal has appealed to drivers to take heed of a new one-way system at the school.

Cathal O'Doherty, Principal of St Clare’s Primary School in Cupar Street, was speaking as pupils returned for the new school year this week.

Mr O'Doherty was joined by local Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan and the PSNI on Monday morning to hand out leaflets to parents about the road safety initiative.

“This is a very simple ask of motorists, but it would make a huge difference to the children going to school in the mornings and leaving in the afternoon," he said.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has been working with the principal and PSNI to highlight the road safety concerns and she has echoed his calls for caution.

“This is a very busy and fast section of the road, and we want to ensure that the children get to and from school safely," she said.

“This road safety campaign highlights the dangers faced by pupils attending the school, from cars which double park, or drivers that do not follow the one-way signs.

“I commend Mr O'Doherty for his commitment to his pupils and for doing all in his power to keep the children safe. I would also urge road users to follow the one-way system which is in place during peak periods.”

The PSNI said that the West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team are glad to be working in partnership on this important issue.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We would appeal to motorists to abide by the one-way system and adhere to speed limits in order to keep the children using the road safe.”

Mr O'Doherty would like to thank the local community safety workers who have produced leaflets and posters in support of the road safety campaign and the community for their support.