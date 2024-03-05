Homophobia, trans issues and violence against women highlighted at St Comgalls

A LGBTQ+ awareness and information event at St Comgalls on Divis Street has highlighted the serious issues of homophobia, as well as violence against women and trans people.

The event was organised by Here NI, an organisation to support lesbian and bisexual women, and the Rainbow Project, a prominent LGBTQ+ charity.

Cara McCann from Here NI said it was wonderful to bring the event into St Comgalls and to promote services for the LGBTQIA+ community right in the heart of West Belfast.

"We have been developing these information and awareness sessions in partnership with the West Belfast Community Safety Team over the past year and we look forward to future initiatives," she said.

A great LGBTQIA+community safety event held in St Comgalls today.



Brilliant to see the local engagement with the different organisations.



A big well done to the West Belfast Community Safety team. @WestSafety pic.twitter.com/TP0XOWhnyt — Paul Maskey (@PaulMaskeyMP) February 21, 2024

"A range of agencies from the Community Safety Team to Translink/Glider were on hand to chat to everyone. Up to 80 people attended the event over the course of two hours, where they were able to get advice and information as well as pick up some safety tips and products.

"Just as importantly, everyone was able to relax in a safe and informal space over refreshments and just chat and have really positive engagements."

Cara thanked all the team at St Comgalls and all those who set up stalls and provided information, especially Rose, Teresa and Maggie who volunteered to come along and keep everyone topped up with tea, coffee and sandwiches.

If you have an issue to discuss with the West Belfast Community Safety Team, contact Dee Donnelly on 07485394477 or Aisling Heath on 07485394478.