New community hub and housing at former St Gemma's school in Ardoyne

SITE VISIT: Plans have been approved for a new community hub in Ardoyne

A NEW community hub has been approved at a former Catholic girls’ school in North Belfast.

Planning permission was granted at last week's Belfast City Council's Planning Committee to transform the now derelict St Gemma’s in Ardoyne – which closed in 2013 – to a “community-led” mixed use regeneration scheme.

An artist's impression of the new Ardoyne Community Hub

The application by Flax and ABC Trust will see the demolition of the existing school buildings off Oldpark Road, and the erection of a community hub with a revised design and layout, alongside a previously approved plan for three retail units, two retail service units, and 54 residential units in a mix of 30 houses and 24 apartments.

The wider regeneration scheme also involves the retention, refurbishment and change of use of the Flax Centre to provide business “incubation space” and education facilities, new public realm improvements along Ardoyne Avenue, the creation of a public space, and associated landscaping and car parking.

At the Council’s planning committee last Tuesday, elected members unanimously approved the new community hub element of the regeneration scheme. The building will be two storeys in height.

The ground floor will comprise training rooms, a dual use area for a café/event space, community offices, a gym, and a boxing ring/training area, with ancillary admin offices, a foyer, and toilets.

Speaking to the North Belfast News after touring the site, North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “Well done to everyone that contributed to delivering these 54 much needed new social homes in the community of Ardoyne and the Bone.

Gerry Kelly MLA with North Belfast MP John Finucane on site

“These homes will not just provide essential housing for those in need but will also help to regenerate this former school site and the surrounding area.

“The vision and imagination that has enabled this project to succeed must be commended as it will transform the lives of a significant number of people on the lengthy housing list.

“Identifying available sites for homes is a challenge in North Belfast where land is at a premium and so many other projects are competing for space.

“We will continue to work with housing campaigners and providers to identify available sites and deliver homes and amenities at the heart of the community.”