St Genevieve's High School celebrates more sporting success

ST GENEVIEVE’S High School have been celebrating the sporting successes of their current and former students in recent days.



The school's most recent success comes as Year 14 student Erin Maguire has been selected for the Under-20 Ireland Basketball squad ahead of the upcoming European Challenge tournament.



The daughter of Gareth Maguire and Deirdre Brennan – themselves both Irish Basketball champions – the sport is definitely in her blood.



Erin has been offered a scholarship for Princeton Prep in New Jersey. She hopes to take up that position and join her two sisters Anna and Enya who are both on basketball scholarships in Texas.



Having 56 caps in total for Ireland, she has played against China, Switzerland, Portugal and Austria amongst others.

Boxing: History made as the Walsh siblings qualify for Tokyo https://t.co/mSwZYlOCMD — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) June 6, 2021

Head of PE at the school, Eileen Haigney said: “We are so very proud of the exceptional achievements of our past and present students across a diverse range of sports.



“They are all dedicated and committed elite sportswomen in their separate disciplines and proof that with hard work and determination you can achieve your greatest goals.



“They are all such inspirational role models for our students in St Genevieve’s, the local community and for women in sport everywhere.”



This comes as Year 10 student Cassie Copeland was crowned Teen Crossfit Champion at the World Finals this month.



In recent days, former St Genevieve’s pupil Michaela Walsh and her brother Aidan, whose mother Martine also works in the school, made history by becoming the first Irish boxing siblings to qualify for the Olympics.



Meanwhile, another former pupil, Cliftonville forward Kirsty McGuinness was named Danske Bank Women’s Premiership Player of the Year.