Cassie's headed for CrossFit world finals

ST GENEVIEVE'S High School Year 10 pupil Cassie Copeland is set to compete in the world finals of the CrossFit World Teen Throwdown in June.



Having qualified for the competition – which combines age-appropriate weightlifting and gymnastics with high-intensity interval training – back in January, Cassie is ranked in the top eight in her category.



Since then, she went on to come fifth in the quarter finals before ranking third in the semi-finals.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News about her journey, Cassie said: “I started Crossfit when I was seven and started the competitions when I was eleven, so this is the third competition that I have competed in.



“It was something I always thought was limited to adults, then when I found out kids could do it I joined. If anyone would be interested in doing it, I would say go for it.



“It is a great way of getting fit and I have made a lot of friends from it” she added.