Safety first for St John the Baptist pupils

PUPILS at St John the Baptist Primary School in Finaghy got a lesson in site safety from Phoenix Natural Gas as the company continues its work to connect local homes to its natural gas network in the local area.

The ‘Play Safe, Stay Safe’ schools programme aims to help local school children understand the hazards of playing on or near construction sites and was launched last year to primary schools within the area.

Adrian McNeilly, Health, Safety and Environmental Manager at Phoenix Natural Gas said: “As a construction company, safety is our number one priority and our ‘Play Safe, Stay Safe’ programme has been instrumental in educating primary school children across our licence area about natural gas and keeping safe in areas where we are working, which are often residential streets.

“Construction sites are hazardous places, particularly for children, who may not be aware of the threats they pose. Our sessions are designed to be interactive, fun and engaging, whilst delivering a serious message which helps protect children in our local communities.”

St John The Baptist teacher, Michael Pollock, added: “With Phoenix Natural Gas working locally, we were keen to avail of this educational programme and ensure our pupils are aware of the dangers of construction sites.

"The pupils really enjoyed the session and learnt a lot about natural gas in the process. Learning the special ‘Safety Sam Safety Code’ will also help our pupils avoid any potential dangers associated with construction sites in local areas.

“It’s great to see the commitment from Phoenix Natural Gas to educating local children on the dangers of construction sites and I would highly recommend this programme to other primary schools in the area.”

Phoenix Natural Gas is committed to upholding the very highest standards in health and safety, which has been recognised internationally through numerous awards.

The ‘Play Safe, Stay Safe’ educational programme has been delivered to over 300 children this year and runs throughout the school calendar year until the end of June before recommencing in September.