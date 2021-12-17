St Kevin's primary pupils to perform Christmas carol on BBC

PRIMARY Seven pupils from St Kevin's Primary School are set to spread Christmas joy across the North as a specially recorded carol service from Clonard Monastery is set to be broadcast on Good Morning Ulster and BBC Newsline on Friday.

The Falls Road primary school are one of five across the North that have been hand picked to participate in the recording which forms part of the corporation's annual Christmas output.

Speaking ahead of the broadcast, St Kevin's principal, Fiona Keegan spoke of her joy at being asked to participate.

"Christmas came to St Kevin’s early this year. We were delighted to receive the invitation to take part in the BBC Newsline Carols. Every year the BBC invite only five schools to be a part of this exciting opportunity, so we were naturally honoured and thrilled to be asked," she said.

"The children from Miss Rainey’s Primary 7 class started to practice almost every day – it was just wonderful to hear the corridors filled with joyous music. There was great excitement on the day of the recording.

"The BBC arrived at school to do some sound checks and then we all went to Clonard Monastery to record our performance. The children felt like real TV stars when they saw all of the cameras and directors. It was very exciting! It was so special having the opportunity to perform the lovely carol, Who Is This Child? in the beautiful surrounding of Clonard.

"We cannot wait to see ourselves on the television this Friday 17 December at 6.30. We had great fun recording it and we hope that you enjoy the performance as much as we did!"