St Louise’s teacher starts fundraising effort for stranded Gazan girls who visited school

CLOSE BOND: Máiréad Robb, centre, with children Rahaf, Yara and Malak and their teacher Rinan during a trip to Titanic Belfast in September 2022

A TEACHER at St Louise’s Comprehensive College has started a fundraising effort for three Palestinian children who visited the school two year ago and who are suffering incredible hardship in war-torn Gaza.

In September 2022, Rahaf Alkfarna, Yara Sabaa and Malak Zuhair and their teachers Rinan and Rajaa spent a week in Belfast as part of an educational programme organised by the Hands Up Project. During their time here, they stayed with Máiréad Robb, an Art teacher at the Falls Road school.

Ever since, Máiréad has kept in close contact with them, which has taken on more significance since the outbreak of war on October 7. Now the United Nations is warning of imminent famine in Gaza, while Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has set a date for a ground offensive in the heavily populated city of Rafah where the girls are living in tents as refugees.

Máiréad has now started an online fundraising effort for the children, who she says are in desperate need of food and warm clothes.

"In September 2022, I hosted three amazing Palestinian children and their teacher from Gaza as part of an educational programme organised by the Hands Up Project," explained Máiréad.

"The children, Rahaf Alkfarna, Yara Sabaa and Malak Zuhair stayed in my home with my family, along with their teacher Rinan Jamal, while also joining me each day for lessons in my school.

"During their time in St Louise’s the children performed their play, 'Welcome to Earth', directed by their teacher Rinan to a packed room of students, teachers and guests. The inspirational performance was full of joy, hope, passion and optimism. It was a life changing experience for me to see such strength and spirit from these very special young girls.

Yara, Rahaf and Malak

"From October 2023, the lives of these children have changed forever. Their homes have been destroyed and their schools bombed. There is widespread hunger and disease as the children have no food or clean water.

"Along with their families, the children have had to evacuate their homes and along with thousands of other Palestinian people are now displaced, taking shelter in tents in Rafah. There is no safe place in Gaza.

"As Israel continues its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the civilian death toll stands at over 30,000 people, 16,000 of whom were women or children.

"I have set up this crowdfunding page to give financial support to Rahaf, Yara, Malak and Rinan.

"Currently they are in desperate need of food and warm clothes. When this war is over they will need help and support to build their lives again. Every child needs to be safe and have dreams of a better future."

Máiréad has been overcome with emotion receiving harrowing updates of the situation in Gaza from the children and their teachers.

It comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel has set a date for its planned offensive in Rafah. His government has been signalling its intentions to launch a military operation in the southern city, where more than 1.5 million Palestinians have been sheltering for several weeks, despite world leaders urging him to rethink.

I don't know if I lost my memory or am I forcing my mind to forget? I don't remember how many times our bed sank due to the heavy rains in this war. I don't know how many times we fell asleep dreaming of a loaf of bread to satisfy our hunger.

In a message received from Rahaf last weekend, she said: "As you know, Ramadan is the holy month for Muslims, during which we fast from sunrise until sunset. Because of the war, our circumstances are difficult, as we cannot provide food throughout the month.

"My father is detained by the army so there is no source of income. There is no help from our relatives because of the distances and difficult circumstances. Now I feel responsible towards my younger brothers. I worry about them a lot in terms of food and treatment and I try to provide all their needs.

"When Sophie sent me some money, I bought coats and warm clothes for my brothers because we left our homes with nothing. I bought some nutritional supplements for them because of their malnutrition. I really feel responsible for them. I have to do this because there is no one else for them.

"I am so afraid. My mother was shocked by the news of my brother's martyrdom and my father's arrest. Now she does not speak at all and she is very sick. l'm afraid to lose her too."

An update from Rahaf said: "Guess what! My father came back to us after three months.

"Unfortunately he is very sick and has a lot of bruises and needs a lot of medicine but thank God he is here with us. They shot him in the chest but really I'm the luckiest person in the world."

A message from Yara read: "I don't know if I lost my memory or am I forcing my mind to forget? I don't remember how many times our bed sank due to the heavy rains in this war. I don't know how many times we fell asleep dreaming of a loaf of bread to satisfy our hunger.

The area outside the tent in Rafah that Yara and her family are living in

"I do not know how many times we fled under the sounds of frightening bombing to search for a safe place. I do not remember how many screams and cries I heard over the loss of loved ones. I don't remember ever seeing anyone smile in six months.

"All I can remember is that the most beautiful days of my life were before October 7. I wish time would stop for me on the night of the sixth of that month."

You can donate to Máiréad's Go Fund Me page here.