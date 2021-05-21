St Malachy’s Youth Centre extend outreach work in the Market area

ST Malachy’s Youth Centre in South Belfast have started a new two-year detached programme aimed at bringing youth work to local young people.

The programme will run over the course of Friday and Saturday evenings as well as Saturday afternoons in Belfast City Centre and is funded through the Education Authority.

Young people from within the vicinity of the Market, Gasworks, Walkway and Belfast city centre areas will be invited to take part.

Eddie Burns, the youth worker in charge at St Malachy’s said: “It is hoped by running this programme it will help engage young people who may have become disengaged with youth services over the lockdown period.

“With having a presence on the street working collaboratively with statutory agencies it is also hoped that any fears of escalating anti-social or risk taking behaviour can be addressed appropriately.”