Inspiring student teachers to help drive economy

PARTNERSHIP: Student teachers Ronan McGibbon and Daisie Conway with Karen McGivern (St Mary’s University College), Giulia ni Dhulchaointigh (Department for the Economy), Neil Allen (Innovation Factory) and Lisa Toland (Belfast City Council)

INDUSTRY experts and innovative entrepreneurs are working with student teachers to develop skills used in the business world to develop the next generation of economic leaders.

A new programme – Agents of Change – has been developed by Innovation Factory and St Mary’s University College. It aims to enhance existing approaches to teaching that embrace the entrepreneurial economy.

It focuses on t he 10x Economy Strategy for Northern Ireland, set out by the Department for the Economy, which aims to accelerate economic growth and productivity by ten times the current rate.

The four-week programme will equip student teachers with the skills and understanding to make a positive contribution to growth and development by fostering economic growth and progress.

Agents of Change will include workshops by People Playbook, Catalyst and the Brave Lab that support student teachers in becoming proactive and socially responsible educators committed to fostering economic growth and progress.

Innovation Factory Engagement Manager Shane Smith explained: “Our classrooms are filled with young people with so much potential to go on to drive the Northern Ireland economy in the future.

"This programme gives the teachers of tomorrow new skills that will help their pupils reach their full potential and thrive by nurturing entrepreneurship and helping young people to become more creative and opportunity oriented.

“The Agents of Change project connects innovation and education to bring people from these two different worlds together to find new ways of challenging and motivating young people in a world where technology is advancing so incredibly quickly.”

Agents of Change is the second collaboration between Innovation Factory and St Mary’s. A Creative Design Thinking programme last year developed the ideas on how to take children through projects that built curiosity and confidence to think creatively, then test, discuss and refine solutions.

Karen McGivern explained that St Mary's University College has fostered a fantastic relationship with the Innovation Factory, resulting in a collaborative effort to share innovative ideas and cultivate entrepreneurial skills that has been invaluable for both.

“This strong partnership with the Innovation Factory has allowed St Mary's students to be introduced to a wealth of innovative thinking and cutting-edge ideas from industry professionals," she said.

"This exposure has not only broadened their knowledge but has also provided them with practical experience in applying these ideas to real-world problems. By leveraging the Innovation Factory's expertise and guidance, St Mary's University College has created a platform for students to thrive and grow as they develop their professional understanding and prepare to enter the classroom.

“The importance of our future educators extends beyond guiding students academically and preparing them for employment. We must build on the strengths of our education system and recognise that student teachers have a part to play in implementing the 10x delivery plan, by fostering entrepreneurial skills, creating an environment that encourages creativity and proactive thinking. This is essential for everyone, regardless of their chosen career path.”