St Mary's CBS pupil builds life-size model of Star Wars character

TALENT: Nathan Loughlin with R2D2 and Sean Boyle from Into Film’s ScreenWorks project outside Belfast City Hall

A WEST Belfast teenager is part of a group of 12 young people who created a life-size, fully functioning version of Star Wars favourite droid R2D2 in just five days.

Nathan Loughlin (15), who is studying GCSE Moving Image Arts at St Mary’s Christian Brothers, was part of a group that used more than 1,000 parts to build the iconic movie character that moves, makes sounds and lights up just like the original.

Created through Into Film’s ScreenWorks project, supported by Northern Ireland Screen, R2D2 made his debut at Belfast City Hall in time for Star Wars Day on May the Fourth.

All the parts for the robot were either created on a 3D printer, made of plywood or sourced from suppliers around the world and Nathan said he really enjoyed the hands-on approach of the workshop.

“It was amazing to see everything come together in the end. All these parts that we had created, primed, painted were put together to build this amazing R2D2,” Nathan said.

The droid will now be visiting schools and careers fairs to tell young people about ScreenWorks, a work experience scheme that gives young people unparalleled access to industry professionals across all five screen sectors – Film, Television, Animation, Gaming and Visual Effects.

ScreenWorks Lead Sean Boyle added: “In the words of Yoda, ‘Do. Or do not. There is no try’. We had this idea to do something amazing that would capture the imagination of the young people for this prop workshop and show them what was possible right here at home.

"With the screen industries growing in Northern Ireland, you don’t have to go to Hollywood to create something amazing."