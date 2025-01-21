St Mary's University College proud to support Blackboard Awards

AS we gear up to recognise our teaching heroes at the 13th annual Blackboard Awards, West Belfast education institution St Mary’s University College is delighted to be involved once again.

Based on the Falls Road, the origins of the college can be traced back to 1900 when the Dominican Sisters opened St Mary’s Training College on the present campus with an enrolment of 100 female students. After an amalgamation with St Joseph’s Training College, the new university college came formally into existence in September 1985.

Today, St Mary’s purpose is to make a distinctive contribution of service and excellence, in the Catholic tradition, to higher education in the North. A relatively small higher education institution, St Mary's currently has around 1,000 students.

Peter Finn is Principal at St Mary’s University College and he is delighted to be involved in the Blackboard Awards.

"Without collaboration, our impact would be limited. We have been involved with the Blackboard Awards from the beginning and will continue to be there," he explained.

"The Blackboard Awards gives us an opportunity to commend and congratulate teachers in a way we otherwise couldn't do.

"So much has changed for teachers over the years but the process of schooling still revolves around the role of the classroom teacher. There are other issues around resources, policies, curriculum development. The role of a teacher has changed and it is more demanding.

"I take our programme of teacher education very seriously. I believe we produce the best quality of teachers.

"In other parts of the world, young people are not going into teaching. They are opting for more lucrative careers but fortunately in Ireland, we are still able to recruit students with fantastic A-Level grades who are committed to being teachers.

"We are very lucky at St Mary's to have fantastic staff who produce great teachers from our students.

"I want to congratulate everyone recognised in this year's Blackboard Awards. I commend you all."

The Blackboard Awards takes place on Friday, February 21 at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.