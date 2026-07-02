PUPILS from St Oliver Plunkett Primary School on the Glen Road demonstrated what can be achieved when young people come together to make a positive difference in their local community by taking part in a successful clean-up day.

The event was delivered by a partnership of Glen Parent Youth Group, St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Lenadoon Community Forum and the Housing Executive, bringing together local organisations with a shared goal of improving the neighbourhood while encouraging community pride among young people.

Throughout the day, the pupils worked enthusiastically alongside volunteers and community representatives, collecting litter and helping to improve shared spaces throughout the local area.

Their energy, commitment and positive attitudes were praised by everyone involved, with many local residents stopping to thank the children for their efforts. The clean-up not only made the area look tidier but also highlighted the importance of caring for the environment and taking pride in the community.

Mrs McPolin from St Oliver Plunkett Primary School said the event was a fantastic opportunity for the pupils to give something back to their community.

"This has been a wonderful experience for our young people," she said. "It has given them the chance to work alongside local organisations while learning the value of community spirit, teamwork and respect for the environment. They should all be incredibly proud of the difference they have made today."

Michael Hilton from the Housing Executive also praised the pupils for their outstanding contribution and expressed his enthusiasm for developing similar partnerships in the future.

"The young people have been absolutely fantastic today. Their enthusiasm and willingness to help have been inspiring, and it shows just how important it is to involve children in projects like this," he added.

"We would love to work more often with local primary schools and community groups to deliver community clean-up initiatives, as they give young people a real sense of belonging, responsibility and pride in their local area."

One particularly heartwarming moment came when a pensioner living in the nearby flats was so touched by the children's hard work that the OAP kindly offered to buy every participant an ice lolly as a gesture of appreciation. It was a simple act of kindness that perfectly reflected the community spirit shown throughout the day and meant a great deal to the young volunteers.

To round off a fantastic day, all of the children who took part were rewarded with a Kids' Meal from Brown's Fish and Chips as a well-deserved thank you for their hard work and dedication.