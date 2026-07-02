BELFAST Zoo welcomed more than 1,100 children and family members to its annual Dreamnight event, providing an unforgettable evening of fun, adventure and community support for families living with terminal, life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

Held after normal opening hours and completely free of charge, Dreamnight offers families the opportunity to enjoy a relaxed and exclusive Zoo experience, creating special memories together while meeting animals, exploring the grounds and taking part in a wide range of activities.

This year’s event was delivered in partnership with four charity organisations: Little Heroes, the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Cancer Fund for Children. Each charity invited children and families from their services to attend the event.

Guests enjoyed access to the Zoo alongside a packed programme of additional activities provided by local organisations, businesses and community groups who generously donated their time and services.

Special attractions included visits from the PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Community Rescue Service, Belfast Hills Partnership, Jubilee Veterinary Centre, East Antrim Old Vehicle Club, Belfast City Council services, Mr Hullabaloo, face painters, walk-around characters, craft activities and much more.

Lord Mayor Councillor Róis Máire Donnelly, also attended the event, spending time meeting families and enjoying the evening’s activities.

The event forms part of an international initiative that began at Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands, with Zoos around the world hosting Dreamnight events to provide magical experiences for children facing significant health challenges.

Nigel Simpson, Zoo Development Manager at Belfast Zoo, said: “Dreamnight is one of the most rewarding evenings in Belfast Zoo’s calendar. The event is all about giving children and families facing incredibly difficult circumstances the opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled evening together, make special memories and simply experience the joy of a visit to the Zoo.

“We were delighted to welcome more than 1,100 guests this year and are incredibly grateful to our charity partners, volunteers, local organisations and businesses who helped make the evening so special.

"Their generosity and enthusiasm create an atmosphere that families look forward to every year and we are proud to be able to offer this unique experience as part of the international Dreamnight programme.”