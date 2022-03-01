Angela leads St Patrick's Day celebrations in Munich

WEST Belfast native and famed opera singer, Angela Feeney is once again leading this year's St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Munich.

Angela was the first Irish singer to be signed as a soloist by the Bavarian State Opera.

Her name is synonymous with the West Belfast Classical Music Bursary Awards which began in 1994 and now continue as the Belfast Classical Music Bursaries.

Unfortunately, the parade, the second-largest after the Oktoberfest in Munich – and is a highlight in the cultural calendar in Bavaria – has once again fallen victim to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, not to be undone, Angela and her team have organised a day of concerts, which will once again welcome a live audience after last year's online festivities.

"We could not let it pass without celebrating the day, with music, dance, and song as we usually do and picking up on the fantastic success of last year’s live stream we have again put together a styler cast of people who for our concert and unlike last year, can appear live within the guidance rules," explained Angela.

"We will also go live to Clarecastle to link up with leading International Irish tenor and former Colmcilles member Dean Power who will again enthral us with his stunning voice.

"Leading stars of the Irish/German folk music scene, world renowned Celtic harpist, Nadia Birkenstoff, Iontach member Jens Kommnick, champion Irish dancer Barbara van Deun.

"We will also have recorded greetings from our Ambassador O’Brien, Honorary Consul General Lejeune and Munich OB Reiter.

"There will be stunning and beautiful drone footage of Ireland with hampers to be won from Guinness and Bord Bia on the quiz rounds.

"This year we will be going live from the Vhs Ismaning thanks to the technical genius and support from Director Dr Lothar Stetz and Thomas Waldmann (DIF).

"We would also like to thank the Irish government's Emigrant Support Programme for supporting this event."

‘Münchner Irische Nacht’ will take place on Saturday March, 12 at 8pm in the Schlachthof in Munich.

You can also join a live chat, which will be broadcast on YouTube on Sunday, March 13 at 2pm via 'Vhs im norden St Patrick's Day 2022'.