Traditional music at the heart of this year's St Patrick's celebrations in Belfast

ST PATRICK’S Day celebrations have been announced by Belfast City Council with a whole showcase of events geared around celebrating Belfast’s rich musical heritage.

The day before St Patrick’s Day (16 March) will see a free concert organised at Custom House Square organised by the Duncairn Arts Centre.

The event will be headlined by singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan and will be family friendly. Also playing will be the trad supergroup Jiggy who mix traditional Irish music with world rhythms and dance moves. Shamrock Bhangra, an ethnic dance group, will also play as will well-known folk singer David Keenan.

The day will also feature free face-painting, circus performances, balloon artists and buskers as well as food vendors to entertain all in a family friendly atmosphere.

On the day of Ireland’s patron saint, the parade will once again snake its way through the city centre to entertain thousands of spectators. The parade will leave City Hall at 1.30pm and proceed through Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place, Donegall place and then head back to City Hall.

News: Belfast preparing for return of St Patrick’s Day celebrations #BelfastStPatshttps://t.co/u3p7flnU0p pic.twitter.com/QV2KKBlBlq — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) February 27, 2023

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tina Black said: “I am so looking forward to everything that’s in store for St Patrick’s Day this year – the city is going to be buzzing. As a UNESCO City of Music, not surprisingly music will be at the heart of our celebrations; with musicians from across the island of Ireland taking part in Féile’s trad trail in venues across the city. And our St Patrick’s Eve concert looks set to be a fantastic evening and one that all the family can enjoy.

“I’m really excited about leading the St Patrick’s Day parade and seeing the city come alive with colour and performances. The parade is always a huge hit with hundreds of people lining the route and soaking up the atmosphere. I would encourage everyone to come and join in the fun and be part of this vibrant celebration of our city.”

David Boyd, Beat Carnival Director who are organising the main parade, said: “We’re working on a cavalcade to present colourful pictures of our rich musical life. Sounds of ancient horns will lead the parade, followed by lively trad from our folk and percussion community. There will also be some disco for dancing on the street and also a punk choir. It’s shaping up to be a fantastic spectacle with lots to see and hear.”

MUSIC: Lord Mayor Tina Black with musicians ahead of this year St Patrick's Day festivities

Also on over the holiday will be Féile’s Trad Trail which will take place all over the Gaeltacht Quarter from March 10 to 19.

Kevin Gamble, Director at Féile an Phobail said: “Féile an Phobail is delighted to once again be involved in supporting the animation of the city in the lead-up to and during St Patrick's Day. The Féile Trad trail will bring an eclectic mix of Irish music sessions to venues and spaces right across the city, showcasing the very best of local Irish traditional musicians and highlighting the rich Irish cultural heritage of traditional music in Belfast.”

St George’s Market will also be getting in on the craic this year with a St Patrick’s Day themed market on Friday 17 March with live traditional Irish music performances from members of Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann; and number 2 Royal Avenue will host a free concert by Celtic Storm on Saturday 18 March.

Community groups from across the city are also participating in an oral history project which will culminate in an oral histories showcase at 2 Royal Avenue during March.

Tickets for the free concert at Custom House Square on Thursday 16 March will be available via Visit Belfast’s website from Monday 6 March at 10am.

For more info on the full programme of St Patrick’s Day events including ticketing info, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks