'Very special day' as new school building at St Patrick's Primary School officially opens

A NORTH Belfast Primary School has officially opened its now school building, following an £8.3 million investment.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen joined invited guests on Tuesday morning to officially open the new St Patrick's Primary School in the New Lodge.

Noel Treanor, Bishop of Down and Connor was also in attendance for a blessing service.

The opening marks a new era for the school, which was formed following the amalgamation of Edmund Rice Christian Brothers and Star of the Sea primary schools.

Construction of the new school, which includes 21 classrooms started in August 2019 and it was opened to pupils in September 2021.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Principal Margaret Neeson said: "Today is a very special day in the history of our school. We are immensely proud of our beautiful new school build.

Noel Treanor, Bishop of Down and Connor, meets P1 pupils P1 pupils Rayah and Odin

"At Saint Patrick’s Primary School, we are committed to inspiring a love of learning through stimulating and engaging opportunities in an inclusive environment.

“Today sees the fruition of the vision of many who worked towards the opening of this new school.

"We are grateful to each and every one of you that embraced this challenge with such a willing heart.

"It will serve this community for many years to come and to all who helped make this happen, we are truly grateful.”

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen cut the ribbon to officially open the new school building.

“This is a great day for everyone at St Patrick’s Primary School and the wider community in Belfast," she said.

“The significant investment of £8.3million has created a fantastic new school equipped with modern and high-quality facilities which, I know, will be enjoyed by pupils for many generations to come.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved in the delivery of the new build, including the school staff, Governors, consultants, contractors, and officials. I want to wish everyone associated with the school every success for the future.”

Michael Keenan, Director of Education CCMS, added: “I am delighted to join with Saint Patrick's Primary School this morning in the culmination and the realisation of such a praiseworthy project. As an organisation, CCMS firmly believe that no child should be left behind. Our vision is to enable all young people to meet their full potential, through access to a high-quality education.

“This is a momentous occasion for all those involved with Saint Patrick's Primary School, the new facilities will provide a wonderful environment for students to flourish. I am sure it will positively impact the wider community for many generations.”