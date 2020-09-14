Final whistle blows for St Peter's Brass and Reed Band

ONE of Ireland’s oldest and best-loved marching bands has formally disbanded after 120 years in existence.



St. Peter’s Brass and Reed Band has taken the decision to fold due to a dwindling membership. However, for its final act, the band has donated a total of £9,000 remaining in its coffers to Suicide Awareness and the Welcome Centre.



Formed in 1900, the outfit from St Peter’s Parish in the Falls area were a fond and familiar sight at church events and community processions across Belfast and beyond. For the best part of a century they took in countless young recruits from across the district, who would hope to one day line out for the senior band.



78-year-old Tommy Morris, who served St Peter’s in a number of capacities over the years, recalls joining the band in the early 1940s when it was going from strength to strength.

“We had quite a big band when I joined,” he said.



“There were about 100 kids there and then that got whittled down to about 60 and we continued from that and amalgamated with the senior band, which was well established.”

Musicians of their kind or calibre are few and far between nowadays, but St. Peter’s was one of the most renowned bands in Ireland and attracted and developed top talent. In February 1923, 27 of its members famously were famously “attested” into the newly formed Free State Army after partition. Most gave their occupation as “musician” and were assigned to the army’s Special Brass Band. Tommy said the men likely joined because there was no work at the time. Of course, this was before Tommy’s era, but he is lucky enough to have played in what could arguably be called the band’s golden era – before the band fell victim to the loyalist pogroms of in 1969.