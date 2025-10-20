Minister on hand as St Teresa’s Primary School opens new Specialist Centre

ST Teresa’s Primary School on the Glen Road has celebrated the official opening of its newly expanded Specialist Centre.

The centre now comprises eight dedicated classes, providing tailored support for children with a range of additional needs. These include three classes supporting children with speech and language needs, four classes supporting autistic children and one class supporting children with severe learning difficulties.

The centre is set to grow further next year, with the addition of two more specialist classes.

The event was marked by a special visit from Education Minister Paul Givan, who officially opened the centre by cutting the ribbon.

📽️ WATCH | Education Minister @paulgivan officially opens three new specialist provision classes at St Teresa's Primary School Belfast.



These additional classes will enable the school to continue to meet the needs of the children in the community. @teresa_belfast pic.twitter.com/sdfMkPikF8 October 16, 2025

The celebration coincided with the Feast Day of St Teresa of Ávila, the school’s patron saint, adding a deeply meaningful layer to the occasion.

Children from the Specialist Centre gave a moving performance of 'Here Comes the Sun' using Makaton sign language, showcasing the inclusive ethos of the school. The school choir also sang their heartfelt school song, “We Give Thanks to St Teresa”, in honour of the feast day.

Terry Rodgers, Principal of St Teresa’s Primary School, said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide inclusive, high-quality education for every child. The Specialist Centre is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the support of our families, and the incredible potential of our pupils. We are proud to be a place where every child is seen, heard and celebrated.”

Minister Paul Givan praised the school’s commitment to inclusive education.

“It is inspiring to see the work being done at St Teresa’s Primary School. The Specialist Centre is not just a facility—it’s a beacon of hope and opportunity for children who deserve every chance to thrive. I commend the leadership and staff for their vision and compassion.

"The opening of the Specialist Centre marks a new chapter in the school’s mission to nurture and empower all learners, and the community looks forward to its continued growth and impact."