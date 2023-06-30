St Teresa's Vice-Principal Una leaves school on a high

ST Teresa's Primary School have held a special end of term fun day to mark the retirement of their Vice-Principal.

Una MacAllister bids a fond farewell to teaching life on Friday after 14 years at the Glen Road school.

No more 9 to 5 for our amazing Vice Principal Mrs MacAllister! Happy retirement! pic.twitter.com/zhMJqdrzUe — St Teresa’s Primary School, Belfast (@teresa_belfast) June 29, 2023

On Thursday, pupils enjoyed bouncy castles and other activities, including a chance to soak Mrs MacAllister with wet sponges.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Una said it was bittersweet to be leaving the "wonderful school".

"I have had the most wonderful and amazing 14 years at the school," she said.

"It is a fantastic school, with great staff and led by an outstanding Principal in Mr Rodgers. We have very happy children here too.

"It is with a heavy heart that I leave St Teresa’s. I feel the time is right for me personally but professionally if I could stay here for another 100 years, I would.

"I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.

"My highlight will be working with all the staff over the years who are great people, fully committed to the children.

"As a staff, we are like family. We all support each other too. We have had so many laughs over the years.

"I have been celebrating my retirement since the start of June. The fun day was for the children and it is a fantastic day for them.

"It is a lovely way for us all to end the school year."

Asked about her retirement plans, Una added: "I have a border collie dog that needs walked three times a day and so does my husband!

"I want to see how retirement unfolds and I will take it from there. That first Monday in September or the first winter morning I will probably think, I was glad I made the decision to retire."