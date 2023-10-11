St Therese of Lisieux PS celebrate 50 years with Fun Day

ST Therese of Lisieux Primary School in North Belfast has held a fun day as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The school first opened in September 1973 with 65 pupils in P1, P2 and P3 in a red-bricked, semi-detached house on the Somerton Road.

The number of children grew very quickly and the children were accommodated in mobile classrooms belonging to Little Flower Secondary School and St Patrick’s, Bearnageeha.

Every morning, lunchtime and afternoon, lines of St Therese pupils could be seen up and down the Somerton Road as they made their way to their classrooms.

After 15 years on the Somerton Road the new school on the Antrim Road opened in September 1988 and it has continued to expand and thrive since then.

This week the school hosted a fun day for pupils with bouncy castles and slides, a bungee run, archery and lots of animals from Wee Bugs and Beasties as well as badge-making, face-painting and an ice-cream van.

The staff of St Therese are building a collection of photographs and memorabilia of the past 50 years, so if anyone has any photographs or mementos that they would be willing to share, this would be very much appreciated.

The photographs can be emailed to info@stthereseoflisieux.belfast.ni.sch.uk