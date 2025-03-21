STORIES FROM SMITHFIELD: Smithfield has everything you need under one roof

SMITHFIELD Market has been a mainstay in Belfast city centre for over a century, showcasing the absolute best the city has to offer with original and unique businesses run by friendly and outgoing owners who also offer something that can’t be bought: the classic Belfast charm.

A large chunk of the current businesses inside Smithfield Market have been going for generations.

What is testament to the unique businesses and services on offer is that you won’t find any of the big faceless international brands inside, each business is thoroughly its own and there is something for everyone within.

In the final part of a three-week feature, the Andersonstown News took a trip down to speak with the owners.

John Hinchey runs The Trophy Shop, which specialises in the sale and engraving of awards, trophies and medals.

"I was based in North Street for 25 years before I moved to Smithfield nine years ago," he said.

John Hinchey (The Trophy Shop)

"I remember as a young boy going to the old Smithfield Market with my father. There was definitely no trophy engraving shops back then.

"There has always been a good range of shops in Smithfield. The unit I am in now used to sell DVDs and I used to come in all the time.

"I like having a secure unit which Smithfield ensures. A small unit is ideal for a small business too. It is ideal for giving you a presence in the city centre compared to the rent and rates of the high street."

James Gilliland owns the Toy Box, which has been in Smithfield Market for 20 years.

"It is an old-style toy shop with antique toys, model kits and classic brands like Hornby and Corgi," he explained.

The Toy Box

"Smithfield is a very close knit community with all the traders.

"I have a very good relationship with my customers, young and old who are either starting off collecting or have been collecting for years."

Charlie Brown runs Boxing Equipment Belfast and has also been based in Smithfield Market for over 20 years.

"I was a boxer for Holy Trinity and won Ulster, Irish and Antrim titles. I then moved into coaching and have been around the world," he explained.

Charlie Brown (Boxing Equipment Belfast)

"After speaking to a guy at the club, I realised there was no boxing shop in Belfast and a week later, I opened here.

"Boxing is huge in Belfast. There has been a lot of good fighters from Belfast over the years.

"The best thing about Smithfield is the people. It is all working class people who run small businesses. We all stand by each other and help each other out."

Smithfield Market is opened Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.