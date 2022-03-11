Stormont Ministers make public apology to victims of institutional abuse

MINISTERS from the five Executive parties at Stormont have issued a public apology to the victims of historical institutional abuse.



The apology this afternoon follows the 2017 Historical Abuse Inquiry that found that church, charitable and state homes were the scenes of widespread abuse over several decades.



On Friday the victims were told that the state believes them.



DUP Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “Today we say that we are very sorry.”



She added: “Whilst in the care of the State you were made vulnerable – we did not ensure all our residential homes were filled with love and safety. We did not ensure these homes were all free from hunger and cold; from mistreatment and abuse.

“It was the State’s responsibility to do that, and it failed you.”

She said she apologised “for the trauma inflicted upon you as children whilst in the care of the state.”



“We are sorry.”



Alliance Minister Naomi Long said “no-one can undo the past”.

“However, we – as law makers and policy makers – can commit to doing everything we can within our power – to make the right laws, the right policies and the right guidance; and to provide the right support services for those who need it.

“We acknowledge your desire to make sure that future generations of children will never have to suffer the abuse you experienced – we echo that desire and it is our job to make sure that does not happen.”

SDLP Minister Nichola Mallon said: “We know that many children suffered greatly as a result of being separated from their families. Some experienced neglect and emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hand of those who were supposed to care for them. We know that many of you were exposed to a harsh environment.

“That environment had a lasting emotional impact on those exposed to it, including a lifelong feeling of guilt. That is wrong. None of this was of your doing, and none of this was your fault.

TOGETHER: Today's apology at Stormont

“The guilt and shame of what happened is not, nor has it ever been, your burden to bear. The burden belongs only to us; those who should have protected you.”

UUP Minister Robin Swann paid tribute to the courage of those who came forward with their personal stories of abuse.

“There are many, many victims and survivors who are equally courageous but who – to this day – for their own very personal reasons have not spoken openly about the abuse they suffered – including to their own families.

"Those same individuals may be listening quietly to this broadcast from their own homes, still carrying a heavy burden that they have had to bear alone. Your experiences were equally painful, equally horrendous and equally condemned. We want you to know that supports are available for you to access in your own time and your own way – confidentially – if that is your wish.”

Sinn Féin Minister Conor Murphy said he hoped today’s apology would contribute to the healing process.



“The apology we offer you is unconditional,” he said. “We should have protected you and we did not. We are sorry. You were harmed by those who should have cared for you. We are sorry. You told the truth, yet you were not believed. We are sorry. We are responsible. And we are so very, very sorry.”



Following the ministers' statements, representatives from six institutions – De La Salle Brother, Sisters of Nazareth, Sisters of St Louis, Good Shepherd Sisters, Barnardo's and Irish Church Missions – also made statements.



