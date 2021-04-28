Stormont MLAs set up all-party group on homelessness but critics say action, not words, needed

MLAs from across the political spectrum have joined together to form a new All-Party Group on Homelessness just as the number of households on the housing waiting list hits 42,000.



The group plans to hold evidence sessions with Executive departments, statutory bodies, the homelessness sector and service users to hear more about reality for the homeless in 2021. The MLAs are vowing to also positively engage in the process around the development of the new homelessness strategy for 2022-2027 being developed by the Housing Executive.



Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann who sits on the group said it was a privilege to be asked to participate. : “Especially given the the number of difficulties that we see in West Belfast and across the city in terms of housing and homelessness," he said. “This group will allow us to meet with the Housing Executive, the housing association and the private rented sector to deal with the difficulties people are facing in terms of housing."



The Sinn Féin man said he was particularly distressed at the fact that some families who had been "on the streets or living in overcrowded conditions" were now in hostels for over two years.

“What we hope to do is widen the discussion out and tackle the issue. I know that the Minister has a number of things that she wants to achieve in terms of housing which some have described as a revolution on housing that we haven’t seen before. I hope that this all-party working group can tap into that.”



Nicola McCrudden, Chief Executive Officer for the Council of the Homeless Northern Ireland, who provide the secretariat to the new group, added: “We are delighted at the formation of this new All-Party Group at the Assembly.



“As the voice of the homelessness sector here, we believe this group will provide an invaluable forum for Assembly members to engage with the homelessness sector and service users.

“It is our hope that the group will serve as a forum to explore the reality of homelessness on the ground and to seek policy solutions which will help support individuals and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness.”



However, Marissa McMahon from the campaign group PPR expressed caution. “The figures speak for themselves," she said. "Every number is a family struggling. We listen to the human impact every week in our housing clinics, yet decision makers at all levels are doing the same things and expecting different results.



“Last year the #BuildHomesNow campaigners worked with expert allies from across Ireland and Britain to develop transformative plans for vacant land in west Belfast as a sustainable prototype for future developments” she continued.



“The families gave the plans to the Minister for Communities who went on to make the most ambitious statement on housing reform in a generation. But change is ultimately delivered by action, not statements of intent, no matter how positive they are. To date, we have seen no credible plans by anyone to deal with the child homelessness crisis in the areas of acute need - this cannot be achieved without using available land to meet demand” she finished.