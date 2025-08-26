Street lights to be re-installed in Newforge Lane

THE Department for Infrastructure has agreed to re-install street lights removed from a South Belfast road last year.

The lights were removed on the unadopted portion of Newforge Lane as they were at the end of their lifespan.

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey and Councillor Natasha Brennan have been lobbying the Department around issues in Newforge Lane such as lighting, potholes and the unadopted section of the road.

In July they met with Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins to discuss Newforge and related issues.

Councillor Brennan said "We are delighted that Department for Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has agreed our request to re install the street lights that were removed from Newforge Lane last year.

"This caused a lot of concern from both residents, businesses and those accessing the park around safety in the area especially over winter months.

"The Department will give us a timeline shortly for installation. This will take longer than originally expected as a whole new infrastructure for the lights has to be installed but we will keep all residents updated.

"We are also working with the department to organise conversations with residents and businesses on the next steps for the unadopted section of this road. This road really is an anomaly with adopted and unadopted sections and is certainly not just for residential use. We will work on partnership with all agencies, businesses and residents to carve a path forward.

"This is a positive first step addressing safety locally in that path."