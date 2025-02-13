Suicide figures "deeply concerning" says local mental health group

A MENTAL health campaigner says the latest suicide statistics underlines the need for decisive and urgent action by the Department of Health and the Stormont Executive.

Figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show that there were 221 suicide deaths registered in the North in 2023.

Sara Boyce from the New Script for Mental Health campaign described the figures as "deeply concerning".

"The latest suicide statistics, indicating an eight per cent increase in registered deaths in 2023 are deeply concerning," she said. "Sadly the three-year average trend reported on by NISRA, also shows an increase in registered deaths from 205 in 2017 to 220 in 2023, meaning that the 2023 figures reflect a wider pattern.

"This data underlines the need for decisive and urgent action by the Department of Health and the Executive, something that has been wholly lacking to date. There are immediate, practical steps that the Executive can take to reduce the risk of suicide.

"Removing access to means is a key suicide prevention measure and is included in Protect Life 2 strategy for this reason."

Sara also expressed concern that no action has been taken on making Divis/Westlink Bridge safer, which has sadly seen a number of suicides in recent years.

"Since 2017, suicide prevention campaigners have been calling for the parapets on the Divis/Westlink Bridge to be raised to make it safer," she added. "Yet over seven years later, no action has been taken. The Department for Infrastructure has indicated to New Script for Mental Health, via Freedom of Information, that it would cost £600,000 to make this bridge safe.

"We simply do not accept that this money cannot be found from across the relevant government departments and agencies.

"With rates of suicide deaths over twice as high in deprived communities as in wealthier communities, it is a scandal that the necessary work has not been carried out.

"More attention has been paid by those in power to the aesthetics of the Finaghy Bridge, than to the Divis Bridge and it is hard not to conclude that this has something to do with the location of these bridges.

"The Minister of Health, as the lead Minister for suicide prevention now needs to announce a plan and a timeframe within which this issue will be addressed."