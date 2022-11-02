SuperValu invests £650,000 in rejuvenated Dairy Farm store

Newly refurbished SuperValu store opens supporting 34 local jobs

Leading convenience retailer SuperValu officially launched its rejuvenated Dairy Farm store and Post Office on Friday, 21st October, following an investment of £650,000, supporting 34 jobs in the local area.

To mark the occasion, locals were invited to visit SuperValu to enjoy a cookery demonstration from celebrity home cook Suzie Lee, balloon modelling, face painting and to sample some of SuperValu’s SimpliDish range of locally produced meal solutions. Local teenager Thomas McAuley, a self-taught musician, entertained shoppers with an outstanding performance on his keyboard, while loyal customer Paddy Elliman also helped to officially open the store.

Caroline Rowan, Head of Retail Operations for SuperValu said:

“We are delighted to unveil our new-look SuperValu store in the Dairy Farm shopping centre which has been designed with the local community in mind, ensuring they have the best products and offers on their doorstep, alongside a modern and spacious shopping environment. The store is one of the first SuperValu stores in Northern Ireland to be developed with our new format.”

The major investment has allowed for new and exciting additions in store including an expanded chilled and fresh offering, an enhanced bakery, and the introduction of Frank and Honest coffee. The gourmet coffee brand features a wide range of hot drinks to go as well as 100% compostable coffee cups, plastic free coffee capsules and Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans. Customers can also benefit from the brand’s digital loyalty app which offers a free coffee after earning ten digital stamps.

The store is also stocking the Happy Pear plant-based range of products, a new selection of healthy meals, and an improved new look off-licence with an increased premium range of beers, wines, and spirits.

Commenting on the revamp, store manager Padraig Muckian said: “The team and I are really excited to welcome customers, existing and new, to our amazing, rejuvenated store in the Dairy Farm shopping centre. We hope shoppers will enjoy the new and exciting concepts and the great value and service on offer, and we are always on hand to help our customers have the best shopping experience possible.

“With the cost-of-living continuing to rise, it’s clear that keeping household costs down is front of mind for our customers. As part of SuperValu’s commitment to value, our shoppers will benefit from over 200 special offers on big brands every week and over 400 cheaper own brand products. And with more than 500 of our branded products price-checked against Tesco, we are committed to delivering the best value for our customers across our entire range.”

Musgrave is working to achieve its net zero ambition by 2040 and the group are firmly committed to being more sustainable, Caroline Rowan explains:

“As part of Musgrave NI’s company-owned portfolio, we have significantly invested in new energy saving technology. The store features energy efficient LED lighting and refrigeration plus electronic shelf edge labels, which will save 7,000 sheets of paper per year.

“Musgrave NI also supports local, spending more than £160m on local food and drink annually. We work with more than 3,000 local farmers, partner with over 150 local suppliers and stock over 3,500 local products across our stores.”

SuperValu Dairy Farm is open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Wednesday, 8am to 9pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.