Survey launched to tackle poor mobile phone signal in West Belfast

A CALL has gone out to all local businesses and residents to complete a survey regarding mobile phone coverage in West Belfast.

Local MP Paul Maskey says poor phone signal coverage across parts of the constituency is a growing concern with many people having reported disruptions that affect both day-to-day activities as well as safety.

A survey has been drawn up to help gather important data on whether the issue is more severe in certain areas compared to others.

"Our community relies on strong mobile connectivity, whether it’s for work, emergencies or simply staying in contact with family and friends," he said.

"This survey will provide the essential information needed to push for improvements in phone signal coverage throughout the area.



"By collecting feedback, we can ensure the concerns of people in West Belfast are heard and address the root causes of these issues.

“Together, we can improve connectivity and support the growth of our community."

Residents and businesses are urged to participate in the survey to help drive real change at https://outreach.sinnfein.ie/west-belfast-phone-signal-survey/