Suspected firearms, ammunition and drugs found during New Lodge search

FIND: The suspected revolver that was uncovered during the search

SUSPECTED firearms, ammunition and quantities of suspected class A and class C controlled drugs have been seized following a search of a house in North Belfast.

The search of the house in Carlisle Square in the New Lodge was carried out by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) as part of an ongoing operation linked to the INLA.

The suspected firearms included a revolver and a handgun.

A 27-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possession of class A and class C controlled drugs and both remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “I am pleased that we have been able to remove these dangerous items from our streets and we will continue to listen to the public and act on the information they provide us, to target those involved in drugs criminality.

“I would encourage members of the public with information regarding criminal activity to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."