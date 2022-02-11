Suspected water pollution in Waterworks Park being investigated

SUSPECTED WATER POLLUTION: The upper lake in the Waterworks

SUSPECTED water pollution in the Waterworks Park in North Belfast is to be investigated.

The discolouration of the water flowing in to the upper lake has been reported to Belfast City Council.

Padraig Irvine, President of Waterworks Trout Fishery said: "I was made aware of the issue last night and a member of the public reported it as well.

"I saw the pictures on social media and it doesn't look good. I don't know whether something has been spilled or what.

"The water is full of pike, trout and eel. I hope the issue is investigated as quickly as possible."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of water pollution in Waterworks Park. We have contacted NI Water to investigate further.”

A Department for Enviornment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: "Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) received an email from a member of the public reporting pollution in the waterway at Waterworks Park Upper Lake in North Belfast at 10:47am on 10 February.

"NIEA Water Management Unit staff are currently on site investigating the reported pollution.

"If anyone wishes to report incidents of water pollution they can do so by phoning the incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60."