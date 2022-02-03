Suspicious object found in Belfast's New Lodge declared 'elaborate hoax'

A SECURITY alert in the New Lodge in the early hours of Monday morning has been declared an 'elaborate hoax' by police.

Police were called to the Pinkerton Walk at around 3.30am to examine a suspicious object.

Local residents were evacuated from their homes during the alert, which ended at around 6am. The suspicious object was examined and declared an elaborate hoax and taken away for further examination.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín condemned the disruption caused to New Lodge residents.



"I condemn the security alert which saw residents having to be evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night," she said.

"This is disgraceful disruption. Those responsible need to end these reckless actions.

"I would urge anyone with any information on this incident to bring it to the attention of the PSNI."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call them at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 52 31/01/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here."