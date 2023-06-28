Rising costs forces Swilly restaurant to close its doors

THE Swilly restaurant at the Suffolk Inn will close this weekend after three years in business.

Owners, Jim and Emma McAuley said the restaurant's last day will be on Sunday (July 2).

"It is with a heavy heart that we will be closing our business," they said in a statement. "Anyone with vouchers, please get up to use them this week before we close.

"As most of you all know the cost of living, electricity, gas and food has increased.

"This was a really hard and difficult decision to finally make as we put our hearts into the business over the last three years.

"Thank you firstly to all our staff, you all have been amazing and we couldn't have done it without you all.

"We want to thank everyone who came into the restaurant and everyone who has phoned for deliveries, collections. Thank you so much for your custom.

"Lastly, thank you to the Clarke family for the opportunity."