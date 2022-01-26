Hot food takeaway application on Stewartstown Road rejected at City Hall

A PLANNING application for a new hot food takeaway on the Stewartstown Road has been withdrawn after City Hall planners recommended rejecting the proposal.

Cedar Investments Ltd had proposed developing a standalone takeaway unit at the site of a new filling station, which is under construction at the junction of the Stewartstown and Suffolk Roads.

Councillors were due to discuss the proposal at Tuesday night's Council Planning Committee, but the application was withdrawn ahead of time.

45 objections to the proposal were submitted by local residents, who raised issues including, impact on neighbouring amenity, traffic, parking, noise and bin storage.

A Council report, which suggested rejecting the application, noted that residents believed the hot food takeaway would "result in noise and nuisance".

"It is considered that the nature of the proposed use has the potential to result in an unacceptable adverse impact on residential amenity due to the potential for noise, disturbance and nuisance given the proximity to neighbouring residential properties," Council planners stated.

The site in question will see a new filling station with two retail units opening in the coming months.

It was previously the site of a Co-op supermarket and latterly a manual car wash facility.

In 2012, planning permission was granted for the construction of healthcare village comprising of a doctor’s surgery, pharmacy, opticians, physiotherapy and creche at the site. The plans never materialised.