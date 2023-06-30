Talks ongoing to secure the transfer of Grosvenor Dental Care patients

SERVICE: Last week it was announced that Grosvenor Dental Care is set to close its doors

ADVANCED talks are taking place for alternative providers to take over the care of Grosvenor Dental Care patients.

Last week we reported that the West Belfast dental practice – which provides NHS dental services to approximately 5,000 patients – was to close in October due to rising costs and increasing losses due to the underfunding of the NHS.

Sinn Féin described the news as "catastrophic".

It is understood that the practice will close as announced, however, we can now report that Grosvenor Dental Care is in advanced stages of securing the transfer of patients to new providers.

"In recent days discussions have continued with alternative providers who may be able to offer care to Grosvenor Dental Care patients," a statement on behalf of the Grosvenor Dental Care reads.

"These intense discussions are ongoing and the management at Grosvenor Dental Care are confident of a positive outcome for all patients, who will be kept fully informed as progress is made.

"Every effort is being made by Grosvenor Dental Care with the support of external stakeholders, to achieve a resolution which would ensure a smooth and structured transition of services with the minimum disruption for patients.

"Patients will be notified of the outcome as soon as matters are finalised. Patients can opt out of this process by choosing to register with an alternative dentist of their choice.

"In the meantime, those with queries can contact Grosvenor Dental Care enquiries service between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday on 028 90 388 399 or email grosvenor.help@portmandental.co.uk."

Sinn Féin councillor Tina Black welcomed the news that progress is being made in the talks.

“Ensuring minimal disruption to patients is paramount during whatever process takes place," she said.

“I am hopeful that a solution is found and that there continues to be progress in securing a new dental provider.”