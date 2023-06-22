'Catastrophic': West Belfast dental practice to close in October

A WEST Belfast dental practice – which provides NHS dental services to approximately 5,000 patients – has announced its closure.

Grosvenor Dental Care have been providing family dental care for over 25 years on the Falls. The Dental Practice said it plans to close in October 2023 due to rising costs and increasing losses due to the underfunding of the NHS.

Sinn Féin have described the news as "catastrophic".

Dr Michael Davidson Chief Clinical Officer for Portman Dental Care Ltd, owners of the practice, said: “Patient care and ensuring the sustainable delivery of the highest quality treatments are at the heart of the services provided at Grosvenor Dental Care. A review of the commercial viability of the practice has concluded that, despite our continued efforts to overcome the challenges in delivering NHS services for patients, the costs of providing treatments outstrips the payments received from the NHS; and therefore, the provision of loss-making underfunded NHS dental care, can no longer be sustained.

“We fully understand the impact today’s decision has on patients; this decision has not been taken lightly and closure was our last resort.”

Responding to today’s announcement Ciara Gallagher, Chair of the British Dental Association’s Northern Ireland Dental Practice Committee, said: “Dedicated NHS dentists across Northern Ireland are in an impossible position. No health professional should be expected to cover the costs of care out their own pocket.

“Failure to address the rising costs of NHS dental care has pushed the service to the brink. Without an urgent rescue plan, this won’t be the last practice to head down this road.”

Pat Sheehan MLA

The practice has advised patients that they will be receiving letters in the coming days advising them of the situation and providing reassurance that the practice’s team will be working to complete all treatment plans that are currently ongoing and continue to support those in dental pain, where possible.

A total of 11 dentists and support staff at Grosvenor Dental Care are affected with a consultation process underway to find positions in other practices in the group for them.

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan said the proposed closure of Grosvenor Road Dental Practice will have catastrophic impacts on the health of the people of the Falls.

“Grosvenor Road Dental Care plays a vital role in providing dental services to around 5,000 patients in the Falls and Grosvenor areas,” the Sinn Féin MLA said.

“This dental practice supports many low-income families and individuals most in need, families on low incomes, older isolated persons, at risk children and young people.

“Access to dental healthcare is an essential right and the loss of this service to a community which already faces excessive health challenges is simply catastrophic.

“Sinn Féin is seeking urgent meetings with the Belfast Trust and Department of Health to try and retain this must-needed service.

“This move comes at a time when there is no Assembly, Executive and health minister to make decisions to better people’s lives as a result of one party’s blockade of the Executive.

“People need the Executive back up and running and working together to deliver for all our people now.”