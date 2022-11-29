Tara won't be left on the shelf this Christmas

WEST Belfast actress Tara Lynne O’Neill became a household name when she burst onto our screens as Ma Mary in Derry Girls back in 2018. Now she is preparing to entertain audiences as she brings her show On The Shelf to the MAC this Christmas.



Joined on stage by Chris Robinson, whom Tara has been performing with since her teenage years, On the Shelf will explore what Christmas really means and what it is like to be alone over the festive period.



Taking time out of rehearsal to chat to the Andersonstown News, Tara said she cannot wait to return to the theatre.



“On The Shelf is an adult show which is amazing and there are so many fantastic ones on this Christmas with Dionna Doherty in the Waterfront, Grimes and McKee in the Lyric, The Shop at the Top of the Town up in the Theatre at the Mill – we have some brilliant adult shows out there.



“Our show is right in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter. It lasts an hour specifically so that you can come before your Christmas dinner and go out after or even go out for your dinner then come and see us. We can deal with you sober or drunk!”

This is the second time that On The Shelf has been performed, having previously been shown in the Baby Grand in 2018 for a two week sold-out run.



“When it came to this Christmas we had decided to write something and when we started to look over the adult shows that we had done before, there was something about On The Shelf which rang true now.



“It is all about what we expect to be doing at Christmas. We expect to get loads of gifts, to have the family around – we shouldn’t be alone at Christmas.



“What the play is saying is that it is all right to spend time on your own and it seemed to talk to us both, especially coming out of the pandemic.”



Tara told us that Elf on the Shelf is also becoming more popular each year with parents having to come up with innovative ideas for the elf.



“Elf on the Shelf is so much bigger than it was when we first wrote the play. That idea that Christmas isn’t sweet and light for everybody and that is alright.”

Despite gaining fame from playing Ma Mary, 20 years ago this year Tara first arrived on our screens playing Joanne Ryan on EastEnders. When asked if she would ever return to the soap, Tara told us that she didn’t think the opportunity would come up but she still holds the soap dear.



“The screen and stage are so different. When performing in the theatre you get feedback right away and the good thing about a Belfast audience is that they will tell you what they think. Whereas in TV and film, you are having to trust the director, the camera crew and the editors – in the theatre you are collaborating with the audience and with On the Shelf, we have a wee bit of audience participation – depending on how much wine they’ve had.



“I am an avid fan of the soaps and Michael Condron who plays Griff Reynolds in Coronation Street is coming in to direct On the Shelf. People don’t know he’s actually from here because his character has a Manchester accent, but we keep the soaps close.”

Despite playing the mother on the Channel 4 comedy series, Tara would be of similar age to the younger characters on the show.



Reflecting on her own teenage years, the former St Genevieve’s pupil said that she relates to all of the girls.



“When I first looked at the script, I was thinking I was definitely Michelle at school, but I so wasn’t, I was definitely wee Claire because I was always up for the craic then chickened out.



“The music in the show was the music of my youth and I could almost tell you where I was when I heard it. The show has also introduced that music to a whole new generation.”

When yer mates since teenagers - visiting Santa - and then 25 years later you get to write and perform an xmas show together x that’s ❤️ #OnTheShelf @TheMACBelfast pic.twitter.com/VZWIhepIov — TaraLynneONeill (@TaraLynneONeil1) September 29, 2022

On the Shelf runs at the Mac from 9 to 23 December with two shows each evening. Tara encouraged people to book their tickets now as the Mac’s pricing structure means they will be more expensive closer to the show.



“We are trying to make it affordable because it is tough times. Come, enjoy the show and we will hopefully come out after and have a bit of craic.



“Merry Christmas to everybody in the West!” she finished.

Tickets are available from the MAC box office.